All Scores

Kylan Boswell scores 24 points to help No. 24 Illinois beat Iowa 106-94 in Big Ten tourney

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:34 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Kylan Boswell scored a career-high 24 points and four other Illinois players finished in double figures as the 24th-ranked Fighting Illini beat Iowa 106-94 in a wild second-round Big Ten Tournament game on Thursday night.

Tre White had 22 points and Tomislav Ivisic added 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Illinois (21-11) won its fourth straight. The Illini face No. 11 Maryland in Friday’s third quarterfinal game in Indianapolis.

Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t on the bench when Iowa guard Payton Sandfort tied the league’s single-game tourney record for 3-pointers. McCaffery was ejected with 13:33 left to play after drawing two technical fouls when he left the coach’s box to argue with referees.

Sandfort made eight 3s, matching a mark done twice previously, to tie a career high with 30 points. Josh Dix added 21 points.

The 15th-seeded Hawkeyes (17-16) trailed 69-60 when McCaffery left. But Illinois made all four free throws and fended off a brief momentum swing as Iowa cut the deficit to single digits.

Takeaways

Iowa: The Hawkeyes certainly can score. But in their second game in two nights, the up-tempo pace eventually took its toll and wore them down.

Illinois: The Fighting Illini put on a shooting clinic, making nearly 55% of their shots. They’ve been on a roll since losing to Duke.

Key moment

McCaffery’s ejection. Iowa did manage to gain some momentum after the free throws, but it dissipated fast and the team never recovered.

Key stat

Sandfort had the big game, but Illinois offset it by making 12 of 26 3s.

Up next

Illinois will try to extend its winning streak against the Terrapins. Iowa is likely headed either to the NIT or has seen the last of McCaffery until next season.