Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
Pivotal moments: How the Internationals fought back with Presidents Cup sweep of their own
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 fourball matchups, tee times at Royal Montreal
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Michael Andretti no longer in charge at Andretti Global

Top Clips

nbc_golf_clevelandclinic_240927.jpg
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
nbc_golf_livefrom_day3annoucement_240927.jpg
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
nbc_golf_livefrom_day2reax_240927.jpg
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2

Watch Now

Internationals discuss 'incredible' Day 2 showing

September 27, 2024 06:39 PM
Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Tom Kim and Jason Day react to the International team's 5-0 sweep of the Americans during Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, discussing how they were able to flip the script.
