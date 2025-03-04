No. 23 BYU at No. 9 Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Fourth place and a subsequent double bye in the upcoming Big 12 tournament is on the line in Ames, Iowa when BYU (21-8, 12-6) and Iowa State (22-7, 12-6) take the court tonight.

The Cougars have won six in a row. They are peaking at the right time. The Cyclones of Iowa State own some of the finest metrics in the nation but have seen inconsistent results of late having won just three of their last five.

This is the first meeting of the season between these schools. Iowa State is 15-1 at home this season while BYU has won their last three on the road to improve to 5-5 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch BYU at Iowa State

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: James H. Hilton Coliseum

City: Ames, IA

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Cougars at Cyclones

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: BYU Cougars (+310), Iowa State Cyclones (-400)

Spread: Cyclones -9.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for BYU at Iowa State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cougars & Cyclones game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Iowa State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the BYU Cougars at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

BYU at Iowa State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa State has won 4 straight home games

The Over is 7-2-1 in BYU’s last 10 games

BYU has covered the spread in 5 of its last 6 road games

