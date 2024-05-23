 Skip navigation
oly_atw100_shacarribudapestlookback_FINAL.jpg
Pre Classic fields loaded with previews of Olympic Track and Field Trials, Paris Games
60631592_10156209880201430_1988193318265159680_n.jpg
South Carolina parts ways with longtime men’s golf coach Bill McDonald
National Dog Show Hosted By The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
Full list of breeds by group at the 2024 National Dog Show

Top Clips

nbc_roto_football_jaylenwarren_240523.jpg
Why the ‘Pollard vibes’ are strong with Warren
nbc_roto_footballl_commandersrbs_240523__645079.jpg
How do WAS’s Robinson, Ekeler compare in fantasy?
nbc_smx_ep71rickyandjames_240523.jpg
250 class looks wide open in 2024 Motocross season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_football_jaylenwarren_240523.jpg
Why the 'Pollard vibes' are strong with Warren
nbc_roto_footballl_commandersrbs_240523__645079.jpg
How do WAS's Robinson, Ekeler compare in fantasy?
nbc_smx_ep71rickyandjames_240523.jpg
250 class looks wide open in 2024 Motocross season

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Spieth looking to improve on greens at Colonial

May 23, 2024 06:47 PM
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot one over and looks to bounce back in Round 2.
nbc_golf_schwabrd1_spiethintv_240523.jpg
1:43
Spieth looking to improve on greens at Colonial
nbc_golf_schefflerpolicevidsreax_240523.jpg
7:18
Reacting to the Scheffler arrest footage
nbc_golf_schefflerpresserreax_240523_copy.jpg
24:03
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
nbc_golf_gt_spiethintv_240522.jpg
3:04
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_gilhanseoncolonialchanges_240522.jpg
5:45
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
nbc_golf_gcpod_xanderspeedtraining_240522.jpg
7:13
Schauffele’s speed training was vital to title win
nbc_golf_gt_colonialcountryclubupdates_240521.jpg
4:53
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
1:14
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerarestupdate_240521.jpg
1:09
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing
nbc_edge_gftg_240521.jpg
12:10
Morikawa’s game suited to Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_livefrom_tigerpresser_240514.jpg
20:02
Tiger still feels like he can win golf tournaments
nbc_golf_livefrom_thomaspresser_240514.jpg
3:02
Thomas on playing at home for PGA Championship
