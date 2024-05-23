Watch Now
Spieth looking to improve on greens at Colonial
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot one over and looks to bounce back in Round 2.
Jordan Spieth discusses his Round 1 performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he shot one over and looks to bounce back in Round 2.
The Golf Channel crew watches and reacts to the video released by the Louisville Police Department of Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
The Golf Channel crew listens and reacts to Louisville's mayor and police chief's press conference regarding Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
Hailey Hunter catches up with Jordan Spieth about why he likes playing at Colonial Country Club (the site of this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge), the condition of the greens, being near home and more.
Gil Hanse joins Golf Today to outline how big of an undertaking it was to renovate the golf course at Colonial Country Club ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the rigorous speed training that transformed Xander Schauffele's swing and led to his 2024 PGA Championship victory, the first major title of his career.
Hailey Hunter runs through the extensive renovations to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas that players must adjust to ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Hailey Hunt reports that Scottie Scheffler has been practicing his putting ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after struggling on the green in last year's event.
Golf Today provides an update from the Scottie Scheffler arrest, stating that the Louisville Police Department will investigate protocols from the incident.
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour -- including Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tony Finau and Aaron Rai.
Tiger Woods discusses his mentality and the state of his game heading into the PGA Championship, adding that he still feels like he has the ability to win golf tournaments.
With the PGA Championship beginning Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club, Justin Thomas comments on playing professionally in his hometown of Louisville for the first time, sharing his expectations and history with the course.