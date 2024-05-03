Watch Now
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Look back at the best shots and standout moments from Round 2 at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, taking place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Watch highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which saw him shoot a 1-under 70 that wasn't low enough to make the cut.
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
Zach Johnson reflects on making his 500th career PGA Tour start in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and credits those around him for making it possible.
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
On the heels of his second straight 7-under 64, Jake Knapp tells Rex Hoggard about how he carried momentum into Round 2 after a late finish to Round 1, his strong day on the greens and more.
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from round one play at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, taking place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Spieth: ‘Stalled’ in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1
Jordan Spieth comments after his opening round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in which he said he "stalled" early and "played the easy holes poorly."
Day pleased with irons in CJ Cup Byron Nelson Rd 1
Jason Day speaks to Rex Hoggard after Round 1 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which saw him post a 5-under 66 on the strength of some improved iron play.
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Jason Day reflects on how winning the 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson restored his confidence, and how his current golf game compares to last year.
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Today as he competes in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing insights on playing in his home state of Texas and his approach to the game after missing the cut for the Masters.
Assessing Tiger’s chances at the PGA Championship
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner discuss Tiger Woods' chances of winning the PGA Championship and his Today Show interview, where he detailed his Masters experience and the Sunday Red launch.
Bold predictions for the 2024 PGA Championship
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner reveal their bold predictions ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, including their eyebrow-raising picks to take home the prestigious title.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
Without Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy in the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jay Croucher joins Golf Central to preview betting markets before Paige Mackenzie highlights keys to victory at TPC Craig Ranch.