Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
Watch highlights from David Skinns' first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship and hear him talk about his impressive start to the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson.
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Chief Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan played together in the pro-am at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Does this mean anything for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations?
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Luke List and Henrik Norlander are factoring assistance for their town of Augusta into their play at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.
Positives from McIlroy's year of close calls
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to assess Rory McIlroy's year and how there are some positive takeaways despite falling short so many times in 2024.
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the FedExCup Fall so far and who could have a good showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Luke List joins Golf Today to talk about Hurricane Helene relief in the southeast, continuing to develop his game as he looks to defend his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
John Wood argues on Golf Today that the PGA Tour should leave the Presidents Cup alone but that a deal with the PIF would help the product. Wood also talks about match play strategy and lessons for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Austin discusses lack of distinction in men's golf
Woody Austin joins Golf Today to discuss his lobbying for Presidents Cup vice captain at Royal Montreal, the lack of distinction in men's golf and if greed has taken over the game.
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team's lack of depth a significant contributor.
Highlights: Best shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Take a look at the nine best shots from the 2024 Presidents Cup, featuring highlights from Max Homa, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.