MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round One
David Skinns misses 9-footer for 59, leads low-scoring Sanderson Farms
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 5 NFL schedule
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend races 2024: Stream info, schedule, entry list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_davidskinnshighlightsintv_241003.jpg
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
nbc_moto_smxiep9030board_241003.jpg
2024 Motocross of Nations: Olympics of MX preview
nbc_moto_smxiep90fowler_241003.jpg
Analyzing Webb’s ‘impressive’ 250 career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1

October 3, 2024 07:10 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
nbc_golf_sandersonfarmsrd1_241003.jpg
9:43
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davidskinnshighlightsintv_241003.jpg
3:08
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
3:26
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddhurricane_241003.jpg
2:39
List, Norlander team up against damage to Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241002.jpg
3:48
Positives from McIlroy’s year of close calls
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewis_241001.jpg
7:46
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lukelist_241001.jpg
7:33
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnwood_241001.jpg
10:20
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_austinintv_241001.jpg
11:41
Austin discusses lack of distinction in men’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
7:01
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_9bestshotspc_240930.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Best shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240930.jpg
1:05
U.S. Team’s top moments at the 2024 Presidents Cup
Now Playing