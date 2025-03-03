Katherine Legge to become first woman to compete in a NASCAR Cup race since 2018

Katherine Legge will be the first woman to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race since 2018 when she drives in Sunday’s race at Phoenix for Live Fast Motorsports.

The team announced Legge as the driver of its No. 78 Chevrolet for Phoenix on Monday.

“Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Legge in a statement from the team. “I’m excited to team up with Live Fast Motorsports for Phoenix, and to represent our sponsors DROPLiGHT and Sherfick Companies.

“Racing stockcars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that’s given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport. As always, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here.”

The last woman to compete in a Cup race was Danica Patrick, whose final NASCAR race was the 2018 Daytona 500. Patrick made 191 Cup starts from 2012-18 and ran in 61 Xfinity races from 2010-14. Legge will become the 17th female to compete in a Cup race, according to NASCAR records.

The 44-year-old Legge competed in the Daytona ARCA race in February but was eliminated in a crash after three laps. She has five Xfinity starts. Her most recent Xfinity start was 2023 at Road America.

Legge has made four Indianapolis 500 starts, including the past two years. Her best finish in that race came in 2012 when she was 22nd. She also has competed in 92 IMSA races since 2014, winning four times and scoring 11 podium finishes.

In January, during ARCA testing, she explained her interest in stock-car racing.

“I love stock car racing,” Legge said. “I have ever since I tried it for the first time in an Xfinity car. I’ve always wanted to do more.

“The opportunity and timing was right. It seems to me this is the era for me to try new things and getting the chance to do some really cool stuff. ... Really, really, hoping this is the beginning of my stock car career

Live Fast Motorsports is owned by BJ McLeod and Jessica McLeod.