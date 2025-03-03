Katherine Legge to become first woman to compete in a NASCAR Cup race since 2018

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
2025 NFL Draft Stock Up, Stock Down: UNC RB Omarion Hampton, Texas WR Matthew Golden rising after Combine
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona RJ Hampshire and the red flag.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, RJ Hampshire wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Journal-Courier
UCLA at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_haydeeagrasv3_250303.JPG
How analyst Agras prepares Brentford for match day
nbc_oht_alicegrindrod_250303.JPG
Grindrod’s day in the life as IPS sports therapist
nbc_dps_sheduersanders_250303.jpg
What type of QB will NFL teams get with Sanders?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
2025 NFL Draft Stock Up, Stock Down: UNC RB Omarion Hampton, Texas WR Matthew Golden rising after Combine
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona RJ Hampshire and the red flag.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, RJ Hampshire wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Journal-Courier
UCLA at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_haydeeagrasv3_250303.JPG
How analyst Agras prepares Brentford for match day
nbc_oht_alicegrindrod_250303.JPG
Grindrod’s day in the life as IPS sports therapist
nbc_dps_sheduersanders_250303.jpg
What type of QB will NFL teams get with Sanders?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Katherine Legge to become first woman to compete in a NASCAR Cup race since 2018

  
Published March 3, 2025 11:30 AM

Katherine Legge will be the first woman to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race since 2018 when she drives in Sunday’s race at Phoenix for Live Fast Motorsports.

The team announced Legge as the driver of its No. 78 Chevrolet for Phoenix on Monday.

“Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Legge in a statement from the team. “I’m excited to team up with Live Fast Motorsports for Phoenix, and to represent our sponsors DROPLiGHT and Sherfick Companies.

“Racing stockcars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that’s given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport. As always, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here.”

The last woman to compete in a Cup race was Danica Patrick, whose final NASCAR race was the 2018 Daytona 500. Patrick made 191 Cup starts from 2012-18 and ran in 61 Xfinity races from 2010-14. Legge will become the 17th female to compete in a Cup race, according to NASCAR records.

The 44-year-old Legge competed in the Daytona ARCA race in February but was eliminated in a crash after three laps. She has five Xfinity starts. Her most recent Xfinity start was 2023 at Road America.

Legge has made four Indianapolis 500 starts, including the past two years. Her best finish in that race came in 2012 when she was 22nd. She also has competed in 92 IMSA races since 2014, winning four times and scoring 11 podium finishes.

In January, during ARCA testing, she explained her interest in stock-car racing.

“I love stock car racing,” Legge said. “I have ever since I tried it for the first time in an Xfinity car. I’ve always wanted to do more.

“The opportunity and timing was right. It seems to me this is the era for me to try new things and getting the chance to do some really cool stuff. ... Really, really, hoping this is the beginning of my stock car career

Live Fast Motorsports is owned by BJ McLeod and Jessica McLeod.