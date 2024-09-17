Homa’s star continues to rise

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uccmpvrrgeqhyziz3wk3
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Longhorns take over at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 16 years, jumping Georgia
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke reportedly to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_burns_240916.jpg
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uccmpvrrgeqhyziz3wk3
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Longhorns take over at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 16 years, jumping Georgia
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke reportedly to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_burns_240916.jpg
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Homa's star continues to rise

September 16, 2024 10:51 PM
Max Homa's game continues to blossom as he heads to the Presidents Cup to help Team USA.
Up Next
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_homa_240916.jpg
1:07
Homa’s star continues to rise
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
1:06
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
1:07
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_burns_240916.jpg
1:08
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_keegan_240916.jpg
1:06
Bradley building momentum ahead of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_geoffogilvy_240916.jpg
9:36
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
12:46
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_procore_240916.jpg
0:57
Kizzire’s putter carried him atop Procore field
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
6:26
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorechamprd3_240914.jpg
7:48
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
7:44
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_schauffele_240913.jpg
1:08
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
Now Playing