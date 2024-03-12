 Skip navigation
Top News

Zach_Edey.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
Xander Schauffele of the United States waits to hit his tee...
‘He’s got a long way to go,’ Xander says of Monahan earning trust
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240312.jpg
IMSA heads to Sebring for the Twelve Hours
nbc_rfs_russellwilsontosteelers_240312.jpg
Wilson is a good fit for Smith’s offense in PIT
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Schauffele on Monahan: 'Words are words'

March 12, 2024 02:56 PM
Xander Schauffele reacts to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's recent comments on the future of golf, what he expects this week at The Players Championship and more.
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
9:37
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
nbc_golf_schueffelepresser_240312.jpg
10:23
Schauffele on Monahan: ‘Words are words’
nbc_golf_garnettwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
5:50
Garnett thrilled for opportunity at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
4:21
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
7:51
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
nbc_golf_monahanliv_240312.jpg
5:26
Monahan remarks on SSG and PIF deal at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanreax_240312.jpg
7:40
Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure
nbc_golf_jtwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
8:48
Inside Thomas’ favorite holes at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_roto_btetheplayers_240311.jpg
12:06
Betting market for The Players Championship
nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
2:20
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
nbc_gc_aimpointfeature_240311.jpg
6:41
AimPoint helping golfers become more ‘relaxed’
nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
4:17
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
