MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
nbc_cyc_tdf_sft9_woodswins_230709.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 9 finish
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle

July 9, 2023 12:24 PM
Watch the top of the overall pack in the Tour de France fight for position in Stage 9 of Le Tour.
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
5:57
Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
27:51
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
4:43
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 8 finish
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
34:29
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trail
nbc_pft_pm_nflonrubinparty_230707.jpg
6:41
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
nbc_pft_agentsandgambling_230707.jpg
7:02
NFL has no gambling policy for agents
nbc_pft_snyder_230707.jpg
4:16
Snyder’s future after Commanders sale
nbc_roto_adamthielen_230706.jpg
5:15
Thielen could be ‘important cog’ for Panthers WRs
nbc_roto_hill_320706.jpg
6:09
How Taysom Hill fits in Saints’ 2023 offense
nbc_pft_gamblingv2_230706.jpg
4:12
What are the gambling rules for NFL agents?
