 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Northwestern
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Women's Basketball
Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic champion basketball player, dies at 51
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Free agency slows after busy first 48 hours
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlanta_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7ehl_230707.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 7
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Jonas Blixt leads John Deere Classic Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Northwestern
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Women's Basketball
Nikki McCray-Penson, Olympic champion basketball player, dies at 51
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Free agency slows after busy first 48 hours
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlanta_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg7ehl_230707.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 7
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Jonas Blixt leads John Deere Classic Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 7 finish

July 7, 2023 11:22 AM
Watch the final nerve-wracking moments of the Stage 7 finish at the 110th Tour de France.