Homa: U.S. team 'so tight-knit' before Ryder Cup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
Can Fulham compound Chelsea’s woes in local derby?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Homa: U.S. team 'so tight-knit' before Ryder Cup
September 27, 2023 10:56 AM
Todd Lewis walks the course with Max Homa to discuss the U.S. team's energy ahead of the Ryder Cup, what he has learned about Marco Simone, playing with Brian Harman and more.
Close Ad