HLs: WGC-Dell Day 1 winners
Watch the winning putts, shots and moments from the best matches of Day 1, including Jordan Spieth’s incredible hole-out to defeat Mackenzie Hughes.
PGA Tour advancing negotiations with SSG, PIF
Rex Hoggard offers more information on the PGA Tour's announcement that it will further negotiations with Strategic Sports Group, a team of sports investors, and plans to advance talks with the PIF.
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss the upcoming final round of the first-ever Grant Thornton Invitational and explain why the event has been exciting for golf.
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2
Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson discuss their -4 Round 2 at the Grant Thornton Invitational, which featured a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole from Thompson.
HLs: 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second day of action at the Grant Thornton Invitational from Tiburón Golf Club.
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
Tony Finau and Nelly Korda discuss their Round 1 performance as the leading pair at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational.
Glover, Maguire embracing PGA, LPGA competition
Despite not even meeting before this week, Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire put up a solid performance and are tied for second after Round 1 at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Glover, Maguire sizzling to start Grant Thornton
Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire talk about their incredible start at the Grant Thornton where they knock in 10 straight birdies to kick off the tournament.
Zhang, Theegala playing balanced at Grant Thornton
Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala discuss their Round 1 performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, citing a balanced approach for their strong start.
Rahm’s LIV move proves everybody has a ‘price tag’
Dan Patrick discusses John Rahm's move to LIV Golf and questions if it will garner more interest and revenue for LIV moving forward.
Rahm joining LIV creates uncertain future for golf
Dan Patrick chats with Brandel Chamblee about Jon Rahm signing with LIV Golf and what it means for the stability and longevity of the PGA Tour.
Strategy break down at Grant Thornton Invitational
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss the best strategy for the Grant Thornton Invitational, which features the top LPGA and PGA Tour golfers competing in a mixed-team format.