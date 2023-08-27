Kiplangat wins marathon in tight Budapest finish

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Alex Palou among six IndyCar drivers hit with nine-place grid penalties for World Wide Technology Raceway
Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 to win the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
College Football Week 1 Best Bets: Fresno State vs Purdue
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Highlights: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 — Sam Hartman, Jaden Greathouse lead Irish in Ireland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_buravl_fostergoal_230827.jpg
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa
nbc_pl_ornsteinlukakucucuv2_230827.jpg
Ornstein: Chelsea looking to loan out Lukaku
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_230827.jpg
Ornstein reports on Salah’s future at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Alex Palou among six IndyCar drivers hit with nine-place grid penalties for World Wide Technology Raceway
Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Washington State Cougars 29-6 to win the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
College Football Week 1 Best Bets: Fresno State vs Purdue
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Highlights: Notre Dame 42, Navy 3 — Sam Hartman, Jaden Greathouse lead Irish in Ireland

Top Clips

nbc_pl_buravl_fostergoal_230827.jpg
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa
nbc_pl_ornsteinlukakucucuv2_230827.jpg
Ornstein: Chelsea looking to loan out Lukaku
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_230827.jpg
Ornstein reports on Salah’s future at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kiplangat wins marathon in tight Budapest finish

August 27, 2023 08:24 AM
Uganda's Victor Kiplangat wins gold in the men's marathon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, outlasting Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase to secure the victory.