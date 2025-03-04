 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2025 NFL Combine
Mike Moustakas
Mike Moustakas to retire with the Kansas City Royals
Mara Braun
Minnesota standout Mara Braun’s foot injury will keep her sidelined for the postseason as expected

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lacvphx_250304.jpg
Clippers should exploit a ‘miserable’ Suns team
nbc_dps_mattmiller_250304.jpg
Miller: Gap between Sanders, Ward is ‘sizeable’
nbc_dps_peterking_250304.jpg
Shedeur controlling narrative for draft process?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Record
Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2025 NFL Combine
Mike Moustakas
Mike Moustakas to retire with the Kansas City Royals
Mara Braun
Minnesota standout Mara Braun’s foot injury will keep her sidelined for the postseason as expected

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lacvphx_250304.jpg
Clippers should exploit a ‘miserable’ Suns team
nbc_dps_mattmiller_250304.jpg
Miller: Gap between Sanders, Ward is ‘sizeable’
nbc_dps_peterking_250304.jpg
Shedeur controlling narrative for draft process?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jay Monahan calls recent White House meeting a ‘huge step,’ just don’t expect a deal during Players

  
Published March 4, 2025 11:51 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. – “I don’t think I’m being subdued.”

That was Jay Monahan’s response during Tuesday morning’s scrum with media ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational when one reporter suggested that the PGA Tour commissioner seemed to project a less confident tone following a second White House meeting two weeks ago with President Donald Trump, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and player directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott.

The question alluded to a recent Golfweek report by Eamon Lynch in which Lynch wrote, “Rumblings from informed sources suggest that Thursday’s meeting at the White House didn’t go as well as Tour executives had hoped.”

Monahan was adamant that the meeting was “constructive” and that conversations were progressing.

“I think anything that the three of us (Monahan, Trump and Al-Rumayyan) have said is consistent with what should be said when you’re in the middle of a complex discussion to try and unify the game of golf,” Monahan said. “It doesn’t speak to my confidence level; it speaks to the goal. I view that meeting as a huge step. And so, I look at that very positively.”

The PGA Tour policy board met last Monday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and the Player Advisory council was set to convene later Tuesday in Orlando, but Monahan added that no third White House meeting is currently on the schedule.

With the PGA Tour amid a busy stretch that includes next week’s flagship event, Monahan said of a deal being done and announced as soon as next Tuesday’s annual state-of-the-Tour address, “I don’t see that happening.”

Monahan also revealed that as part of the Tour’s Fan Forward survey, 70% of fans looked favorably upon reunification while 32% looked favorably on investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Fewer commercials, more player-caddie convos on tap for Arnold Palmer Invitational broadcast
The initiative will replace traditional Mastercard commercials with live segments involving exchanges between players and caddies at Bay Hill.

As for PGA Tour members, Monahan isn’t naïve to think that every player is in favor of reuniting the game. He didn’t, however, put a percentage on how much of his membership supports allowing LIV players back onto the PGA Tour. (In response to Laurie Canter becoming the first former LIV player to qualify for a non-major, non-sanctioned PGA Tour event, Monahan said, “He’s earned his way … and we’re excited to have him.”)

“When you’re looking to reunify the game, not everybody is going to be happy,” Monahan said. “With our player directors and with our board, we’re highly conscious of reunification and focusing on that as a goal, and ultimately, when we get to that position, that’s a question we’ll all answer. But I’m hopeful that when you look at what we’re trying to accomplish, what that means for the PGA Tour and what that means for the game on a long-term basis, we will solve for that in the most effective and proven way we possibly can.”