Fantasy fallout: Kyrie Irving suffers season-ending torn ACL

The Dallas Mavericks received the news they hoped to avoid on Tuesday, as it was announced that Kyrie Irving would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. The nine-time All-Star suffered the injury, which was initially ruled a sprain, during the first quarter of Monday’s loss to the Kings. To say this is a devastating blow to a Mavericks team holding onto the final play-in spot in the Western Conference would be an understatement, especially with Anthony Davis (groin) not having a timeline for return. Let’s look at how Irving’s injury impacts the fantasy values of his available teammates.

Spencer Dinwiddie (11 percent rostered, Yahoo!) and Max Christie (25 percent) are the first two players to target with Irving ruled out for the remainder of the season. While the former doesn’t have a game that screams “fantasy-friendly,” the role change is too significant to overlook. Jaden Hardy (one percent) started the third quarter of Monday’s defeat but exited with a sprained ankle, meaning the Mavericks will have even less depth at the point guard position. Dinwiddie should run the show for the foreseeable future, making him worth the risk.

As for Christie, he has provided 10th-round per-game value in eight- and nine-cat formats since being acquired from the Lakers as part of the Davis/Luka Doncic trade. As a Maverick, the third-year wing is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the foul line. Christie may not be a lock to start every game (Dante Exum replaced him in the lineup on Monday), but there will be more opportunities for him to provide value as a scorer.

Naji Marshall (11 percent), whose short-term value increased when PJ Washington aggravated his sprained right ankle over the weekend, is another player to be mindful of. Like Christie, he has been a 10th-round player in eight- and nine-cat formats over the past month. That isn’t great value, but fantasy managers desperate for value don’t have anywhere else to turn on this roster. Marshall played 30 minutes off the bench on Monday, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. He’ll take on an expanded role with Irving sidelined due to his playmaking ability, even if they don’t share the same position.

Klay Thompson (73 percent) may take a hit to his fantasy value with the loss of the Mavericks’ best playmaker. He only attempted four shots on Monday, scoring three points in 25 minutes. Thompson isn’t going to shift into an elite on-ball scorer at this stage in his career, so losing a player who can free him up will have an impact. Dante Exum (one percent) should see his minutes increase, but he offers limited offensive upside.

With Irving done for the season and Davis, Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) unlikely to return in time for the fantasy playoff rounds, managers will be hard-pressed to find reliable value on the Mavericks roster. One question to consider: can Phoenix, which trails Dallas by three games in the loss column, get its act together? If so, Dallas holds the rights to its own 2025 first-round pick, which may spark a conversation regarding how the Mavericks should approach the remainder of the season, with the projected 2025 draft class chock full of talent.