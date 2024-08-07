Watch Now
Kershaw is hard to trust in his current form
James Schiano and Scott Pianowski discuss Clayton Kershaw's latest outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and whether fantasy managers can depend on him to help them in their leagues.
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
Rotoworld Baseball Show discusses Jackson Holliday's fantasy outlook after returning to MLB, advising managers not to make roster decisions based on name value alone.
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Jorge Soler's fantasy baseball outlook after being traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Atlanta Braves.
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
Veteran MLB journalist Tom Verducci joins Dan Patrick to assess the fallout from MLB's trade deadline, highlighting which squads did the best and how he ranks the best teams in both leagues.
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short hand out their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in MLB.
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short analyze whether Jazz Chisholm could see a major fantasy boost after being traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the new HBO documentary "Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose," and the ins and outs of the baseball legend.
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
Eric Samulski and James Schiano hand our their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in the MLB.
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
Eric Samulski breaks down Clayton Kershaw's fantasy value as he returns to the Dodgers' lineup from a rehab assignment, saying there's a "chance for some wins" and decent fantasy value, even in limited innings.
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss the questions surrounding New York Mets' Kodai Senga as the pitcher returns from injury.
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
Eric Samulski focuses on MLB players that could have a breakout second half, including St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and others.
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas, explains the goal and story behind the team, which adds new entertainment approaches to the ballpark.