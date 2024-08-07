 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
Princeton golfer eliminates defending champ in U.S. Women’s Amateur
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Cooper Webb in sand.jpg
Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Gunnar Henderson
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 7

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kershaw is hard to trust in his current form

August 7, 2024 07:50 PM
James Schiano and Scott Pianowski discuss Clayton Kershaw's latest outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and whether fantasy managers can depend on him to help them in their leagues.
