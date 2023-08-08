Watch Now
Suspending Brown shows Orioles' 'recent futility'
Dan Patrick sounds off on the Orioles for suspending play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown over comments on the team's record against the Rays and plays audio from broadcasters in baseball showing support for Brown.
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset
Connor Rogers explains why St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, a top prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, could become a viable fantasy asset once he gets called up to the majors.
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Connor Rogers breaks down Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider's recent hot streak and why the former 28th-round pick has short-term value in mixed fantasy leagues.
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
Connor Rogers breaks down Luis Urias in his new home with the Boston Red Sox, and while he may be a better bet for 2024 fantasy, an uptick in power could result in immediate value with a favorable schedule this week.
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up
After being called up by the Rays, Connor Rogers examines why Curtis Mead's fantasy value is limited to deeper leagues without a full-time role.
Silseth worth rostering in all fantasy formats
Connor Rogers explains why Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth is worth rostering in all fantasy formats despite an odd season.
Ornelas is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy
Connor Rogers is mildly optimistic about Texas Rangers third baseman Jonathan Ornelas' fantasy value despite not being a consistent starter in the lineup.
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Dan Patrick explains why the Baltimore Orioles going from a last place finish in their division last season to potentially winning the AL East this year would be such a rarity in Major League Baseball.
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
In a game with a combined 24 hitters left on base, Hunter Renfroe homers in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, defeating the Blue Jays 3-2 and avoiding the sweep.
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.