Casey Mears set to make NASCAR Cup return at Martinsville with Garage 66 team

Casey Mears, who last competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, is scheduled to make his series return at the March 30 Martinsville race for Garage 66, the team announced Thursday.

Mears, who turned 47 years old Wednesday, won the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 in a Cup career that spanned from 2003-19 and included 489 series starts.

“I’m happy to be back in a race car and look forward to returning to Martinsville, one of my favorite tracks,” Mears said in a statement. “I appreciate Carl (Long, co-owner of Garage 66) working with me to make it happen; he’s a well-respected, great guy who’s worked hard to experience longevity in the sport. I’m excited to have HitchGO, Mosby’s Towing and Transport, and Coble Enterprises on board as we chip away at 500 NASCAR Cup Series starts.”

Said Long in a statement: “Having Casey Mears drive a Garage 66 car is a proud day for our organization. He’s driven for NASCAR’s elite, such as Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing. Adding Garage 66 to that list means a lot to me and everyone who’s helped build our team.

“Casey and I first connected many years ago when I was driving and he always treated me and our fellow competitors with respect on and off the track. He hails from a historic racing family, but it’s not something he boasts about. He always takes time for everyone, which is indicative of his character. I love having the opportunity to work with good people, especially when they drive fast. I’m excited to get to Martinsville with Casey and have a successful weekend for HitchGO, Mosby’s Towing and Transport, and Coble Enterprises.”