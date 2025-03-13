Las Vegas weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series

NASCAR will visit its first 1.5-mile track of the 2025 season this weekend with its top three national series racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The truck series will race Friday night, followed by afternoon races for the Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday.

Kyle Larson has won two of the past three Cup races at Las Vegas, including a year ago.

Joey Logano, who won last October on his way to the 2024 championship, leads active Cup drivers with four victories at Las Vegas. Other winners at Las Vegas: Brad Keselowski (3), William Byron, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch (who notched the only win from the pole position in 34 Vegas races in 2009).

Austin Hill is the only Xfinity driver in the field with a victory at Las Vegas.

A year ago in the truck race at Las Vegas, Rajah Caruth became the 12th driver to ear their first career pole and victory in the same event.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 14

Garage open



Noon - 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 p.m.- 2 a.m. — Truck Series

3:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

7:10 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

9 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 15

Garage open



1:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



1:35 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN)

2:40 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 16

Garage open



12:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 80, Stage 2 at Lap 165, 267 laps; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 56 degrees. It’s expected to be 55 degrees with a 7% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 65 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 59 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 72 degrees and 10-15 mph winds. It’s expected to be 62 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

