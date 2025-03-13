SEC Tournament - Texas vs. Texas A&M Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

Old friends Texas (18-14, 7-12) and Texas A&M (22-9, 11-7) square off on the hardwood this afternoon in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns surprised Vanderbilt in the opening round yesterday winning 79-72. Texas jumped the Commodores early leading 41-26 at the half. Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark each scored 19 points in the win for Texas.

The Aggies last laced up their shoes on Saturday handling LSU, 66-52. It was their second straight win after four consecutive losses.

These teams split the season series with each school defending their home court. Texas won in their most recent meeting, 70-69.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Texas vs. Texas A&M

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Texas vs. Texas A&M

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Texas Longhorns (+220), Texas A&M Aggies (-275)

Spread: Aggies -6.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas vs. Texas A&M

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Texas A&M on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Texas A&M -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 138.5.

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Top betting trends and recent stats

Texas is just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games (14-16-1 for the season)

Texas is 9-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Texas A&M is 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games (16-13-2 for the season)

Texas A&M is 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

