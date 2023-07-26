 Skip navigation
Top News

Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp
2023 Rushing Yardage Projections: Bijan poised for historic season?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win
nbc_pft_qbdraft_230726.jpg
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
nbc_dps_bronnyupdatenadheartconditionsinsports_230726.jpg
Bronny out of ICU, shouldn’t be rushed back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Does Brown deserve NBA's richest contract ever?

July 26, 2023 09:21 AM
Dan Patrick discusses the Celtics signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension, which is the largest contract in NBA history, and whether or not it was the right move for Boston.
