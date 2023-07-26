Watch Now
Does Brown deserve NBA's richest contract ever?
Dan Patrick discusses the Celtics signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension, which is the largest contract in NBA history, and whether or not it was the right move for Boston.
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson look into Joel Embiid's situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and discuss whether it's time for Embiid to leave the franchise.
Can NBA’s in-season tournament become a staple?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson break down the NBA's new in-season tournament and the potential of the "NBA Cup" going forward.
Whitmore among 2023 NBA Summer League stars
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson discuss takeaways from the NBA Summer League, including Cam Whitmore's MVP performance and Victor Wembanyama's height.
How can WNBA improve All-Star weekend?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson recap 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend, breaking down Sabrina Ionescu's "mindblowing" three-point performance and what the league can do to improve its All-Star weekend going forward.
How could trading Harden make 76ers better?
Dan Patrick reacts to Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey's statement on a possible James Harden trade.
Should West have been paid for being NBA logo?
Dan Patrick discusses the sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Carlos Boozer, the retirement of NBA jersey numbers and if Jerry West should have been paid for being the basis of the NBA logo.
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
Steph Curry may have been out of breath celebrating his hole-in-one on No. 7 at the American Century Championship, but the occasion was certainly well worth it.
West: Honesty ‘difficult’ to find among players
Jerry West joins Dan Patrick to discuss his draft day experience in 1960, how he would handle Angels star Shohei Ohtani's contract situation, advice he'd give to Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and more.
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
Nets studio host, Frank Isola, joins Dan Patrick to discuss Michael Jordan leaving the NBA for baseball, LeBron James' speech at the ESPYS, Damian Lillard trade possibilities and biggest questions with Victor Wembanyama.
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
Dan Patrick and the crew break down some very interesting quotes from Lebron James' acceptance speech for the Best Record-Breaking Performance ESPY last night.
Arenas: Zion ‘aware’ of what he must do for weight
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas joins the show to discuss his recent podcast interview with Zion Williamson and his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
Dan Patrick feels "grateful" that Victor Wembanyama even played in two Summer League Games since not many No. 1 overall picks play in the Summer League, and discusses some areas that need improving for the rookie.