Barkley: Towns never uses size to his advantage
Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, including Kyrie Irving's brilliance and Karl-Anthony Towns' hesitance to use his size in big games.
Pacers’ Game 1 loss to Celtics was a ‘gut punch’
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to break down the ending of the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics overtime Game 1 matchup, revisit his battles with the New York Knicks and more.
Pacers lost to Celtics despite being ‘better team’
Dan Patrick discusses what the Indiana Pacers did wrong in their Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics, explaining why it's a 'team loss' for Rick Carlisle's squad.
What’s the Wolves’ answer for Doncic, Irving?
Dan Patrick and the Danettes preview Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, and discuss the biggest matchups to watch that will dictate the outcome of the series.
Did Pacers offer a glimpse or squander best shot?
Dan Patrick hopes he sees a competitive series following Boston's Game 1 win in overtime against the Pacers, but fears fans may have seen Indiana's best chance to steal a game against the Celtics that still fell short.
It’s ‘all or nothing’ for Celtics in the playoffs
NBA analyst Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the matchups in the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama and more.
For Celtics, path to the Finals is wide open
Dan Patrick describes why the pressure will ratchet up on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to deliver and why there will be "no excuses" if the Boston Celtics don't win an NBA championship now this season.
Jackson compares Edwards’ confidence to Iverson
Jim Jackson joins the Dan Patrick Show to react to the Wolves' Game 7 victory over the Nuggets, discuss Anthony Edwards' aura, break down the Knicks' season and more.
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
Dan Patrick understands why Indiana may not be exciting to the average fan, but still believes they deserve more credit after eliminating the injury-riddled Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals vs. Boston.
How MIN’s depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN
Dan Patrick examines how Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to come back and eliminate the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
Dan Patrick sifts through the fallout from Denver's Game 7 loss to Minnesota, where the Nuggets' supporting cast struggled and the T-Wolves' depth shined.
Albert amazed by Brunson’s development with Knicks
Marv Albert remembers calling an NBA finals game during the O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase and the loudest he has heard Madison Square Garden before discussing the Knicks' playoff run.
Lunch Money: Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Haaland
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why their targeting Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Manchester City's Erling Haaland in their respective games as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.