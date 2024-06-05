 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_hovlandlookstorepeat_240605.jpg
Hovland’s ‘game has improved’ ahead of repeat bid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_hovlandlookstorepeat_240605.jpg
Hovland’s ‘game has improved’ ahead of repeat bid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate

June 5, 2024 04:36 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the play of Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, explaining why the Duke product could see an even bigger production increase in fantasy during 2024-25.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbstimberwolves_240605.jpg
3:32
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsdfsfinals_240605.jpg
2:21
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
15:36
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
Now Playing
nbc_dps_edoneillinterview_240604.jpg
13:10
Ed O’Neill talks decision to play Donald Sterling
Now Playing
nbc_dps_roberthorry_240604.jpg
10:52
Horry breaks down LAL’s potential offseason moves
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamesworthy_240603.jpg
12:41
Worthy discusses Clark, Jordan, Bird, Riley, Jokic
Now Playing
nbc_dps_johnsalleyinterview_240531.jpg
17:12
Salley picks prime Bird over prime James
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mavseliminatewolves_240531.jpg
10:05
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
Now Playing
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240530.jpg
20:23
Will LeBron end his career with the Lakers?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
3:42
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
3:28
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
4:06
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
Now Playing