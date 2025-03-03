UCLA at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
2025 NFL Draft Stock Up, Stock Down: UNC RB Omarion Hampton, Texas WR Matthew Golden rising after Combine
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona RJ Hampshire and the red flag.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, RJ Hampshire wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Enquirer
Kansas at No. 4 Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alicegrindrod_250303.JPG
Grindrod’s day in the life as IPS sports therapist
nbc_dps_sheduersanders_250303.jpg
What type of QB will NFL teams get with Sanders?
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
2025 NFL Draft Stock Up, Stock Down: UNC RB Omarion Hampton, Texas WR Matthew Golden rising after Combine
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona RJ Hampshire and the red flag.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Daytona, RJ Hampshire wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Enquirer
Kansas at No. 4 Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alicegrindrod_250303.JPG
Grindrod’s day in the life as IPS sports therapist
nbc_dps_sheduersanders_250303.jpg
What type of QB will NFL teams get with Sanders?
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

UCLA at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 3, 2025 10:25 AM

The UCLA Bruins (20-9, 11-7) wrap up their most recent trip to the Midwest tonight when they take the court in Evanston against the Northwestern Wildcats (16-13, 7-11).

UCLA suffered a tough lost Friday night at Purdue, 76-66, despite 15 points and 7 rebounds from Tyler Bilodeau. Despite the loss, the Bruins remain in sixth in the Big Ten standings.

Northwestern takes the court looking for their fourth straight win. They knocked off Iowa, 68-57, Friday night at home.

The Bruins are 7-3 in their last ten games. The Wildcats are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UCLA at Northwestern

  • Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • City: Evanston, IL
  • Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Bruins at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: UCLA Bruins (-170), Northwestern Wildcats (+140)
  • Spread: Bruins -3.5
  • Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Northwestern

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Wildcats game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Northwestern Wildcats +3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 132.5.

UCLA at Northwestern: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Northwestern is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games
  • Northwestern Game Totals are 1-3 to the UNDER in their last 4. They cashed the OVER in their previous 14 games.
  • UCLA Game Totals have also cashed the under in 3 of their last 4 games
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games
  • UCLA has won both games in their history against Northwestern with each cashing the Game Total OVER the number

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Northwestern.png Northwestern Wildcats
UCLA.png UCLA Bruins
Men's College Basketball