UCLA at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The UCLA Bruins (20-9, 11-7) wrap up their most recent trip to the Midwest tonight when they take the court in Evanston against the Northwestern Wildcats (16-13, 7-11).

UCLA suffered a tough lost Friday night at Purdue, 76-66, despite 15 points and 7 rebounds from Tyler Bilodeau. Despite the loss, the Bruins remain in sixth in the Big Ten standings.

Northwestern takes the court looking for their fourth straight win. They knocked off Iowa, 68-57, Friday night at home.

The Bruins are 7-3 in their last ten games. The Wildcats are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch UCLA at Northwestern

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena

City: Evanston, IL

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bruins at Wildcats

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UCLA Bruins (-170), Northwestern Wildcats (+140)

Spread: Bruins -3.5

Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Northwestern

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Northwestern Wildcats +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 132.5.

UCLA at Northwestern: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

Northwestern Game Totals are 1-3 to the UNDER in their last 4. They cashed the OVER in their previous 14 games.

UCLA Game Totals have also cashed the under in 3 of their last 4 games

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games

UCLA has won both games in their history against Northwestern with each cashing the Game Total OVER the number

