 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart: Xfinity championship a ‘great example’ of respectful racing
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Purdue at Michigan
No. 3 Michigan allows most points of season against Purdue, wins 41-13: How it happened and highlights
Blake Corum
No. 3 Michigan routs Purdue 41-13 despite potential distractions of NCAA sign-stealing investigation

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michmccarthywilsonint_231104.jpg
McCarthy: We always focus on ‘one play at a time’
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyallthrows_231104.jpg
Every McCarthy throw from Week 10 win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_michharbaughint_231104.jpg
Harbaugh praises Michigan’s resilience in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart: Xfinity championship a ‘great example’ of respectful racing
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Purdue at Michigan
No. 3 Michigan allows most points of season against Purdue, wins 41-13: How it happened and highlights
Blake Corum
No. 3 Michigan routs Purdue 41-13 despite potential distractions of NCAA sign-stealing investigation

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michmccarthywilsonint_231104.jpg
McCarthy: We always focus on ‘one play at a time’
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyallthrows_231104.jpg
Every McCarthy throw from Week 10 win vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_michharbaughint_231104.jpg
Harbaugh praises Michigan’s resilience in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Michigan routs Purdue 41-13

November 4, 2023 10:57 PM
Relive the best moments from Michigan's dominant 41-13 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Ann Arbor, where star RB Blake Corum scored three touchdowns and QB J.J. McCarthy threw for 335 yards.