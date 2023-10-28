Skip navigation
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates Pittsburgh
October 28, 2023 07:34 PM
Notre Dame flexed its muscles in all three phases of the game to blow out Pittsburgh by 51 points at home in South Bend.
