How much blame do Jets get for Wilson's struggles?
Dan Patrick and co. analyze how much they blame the Jets, as compared to Zach Wilson, for the quarterback's struggles in New York -- arguing that the No. 2 overall pick is primarily responsible for his rough tenure.
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the new Broncos uniforms and draw similarities with their old ones.
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline the potential ways the league could punish the Falcons after Kirk Cousins admitted to aspects that are direct violations of the tampering policy.
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it's no surprise Drake Maye enjoyed his visit with the Commanders.
Penix Jr. writes an open letter to NFL GMs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Michael Penix Jr.'s injury history could give teams reason to hesitate, given how much more physical the game is at the NFL level than in college.
Khan leaving door open on Steelers drafting a QB
Although anything can happen, Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk through why they'd be shocked if the Steelers actually draft a QB with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the roster.
Lynch ‘wouldn’t anticipate’ an Aiyuk draft trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the 49ers are letting Brandon Aiyuk see what the market values him at and evaluate his worth as an individual, when you strip away a Kyle Shanahan offense.
Tomlin: We aren’t ‘overly thirsty’ in any area
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review the Steelers' moves in free agency and map out what Pittsburgh needs to prioritize in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chiefs extend Reid, Veach, Donovan
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how much of a role Mark Donovan has played in the Chiefs' success and examine where Andy Reid falls among the greatest coaches in NFL history.
Expectations for Jets after Wilson trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why everyone in the Jets organization is on the hot seat this season and dive into how the team dynamic will be totally different this time around.
2021 QB class is a ‘cautionary tale’ for draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how the 2021 NFL Draft QB class has struggled dramatically, with the exception of Trevor Lawrence.
Broncos are a ‘perfect situation’ for Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the Jets' move to trade Zach Wilson to the Broncos and explain how Sean Payton will be able to teach him things he hasn't learned yet.