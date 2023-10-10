Watch Now
DP, Urlacher: Rodgers was Mahomes before Mahomes
Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the evolution of safety in football, who the Bears should draft if they have first pick, how good Aaron Rodgers is and more.
Up Next
49ers have a ‘different’ offense because of Purdy
49ers have a 'different' offense because of Purdy
Dan Orlovsky joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on why NFL teams didn't draft Brock Purdy sooner, the potential for Drake Maye going before Caleb Williams and more.
Two of the ‘biggest’ NFL names injured early
Two of the 'biggest' NFL names injured early
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the already struggling Vikings plus the Justin Jefferson setback, and other injuries around the league in Aaron Rodgers, Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and win total futures on Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Berry's MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Los Vegas Raiders' victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback and tight end waiver wire targets for Week 6, including Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and Washington Commanders' Logan Thomas.
Berry’s Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Berry's Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at top RBs to add ahead of Week 6, including what to make of both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears backfield.
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane’s injury
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane's injury
Matthew Berry details the fantasy fallout from De'Von Achane's injury, highlighting why Jeff Wilson Jr. has huge potential if earns a large role in Miami’s backfield upon return from his own injury.
Berry’s Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
Berry's Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 6 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice and Josh Reynolds.
How Jefferson’s injury impacts Addison, Osborn
How Jefferson's injury impacts Addison, Osborn
Matthew Berry reacts to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) reportedly landing on IR, highlighting how it impacts Jordan Addison’s fantasy outlook and why it makes K.J. Osborn his No. 1 WR waiver target.
Adams ‘frustrated’ with double team coverage
Adams 'frustrated' with double team coverage
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Green Bay Packers' double-team strategy against Raiders' Davante Adams.
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
Jets lose key offensive line piece in Vera-Tucker
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what losing Alijah Vera-Tucker means for the Jets, after the RT tore his Achilles in Week 5.