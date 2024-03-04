Watch Now
18-game schedule is possible before 2030 in theory
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss a possible 18-game NFL schedule, potential kickoff changes, NFL free agency and more.
Combine takeaways from stacked OL draft class
Chris Simms reacts to the impressive measurables coming from the highly touted 2024 offensive line class at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Fields’ trade market is ‘softer than anticipated’
NFL Insider Field Yates joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his takeaways from the 2024 NFL Combine, the Justin Fields' trade market and more.
Jason Kelce reflects on relationship with Travis
During his retirement announcement, Jason Kelce reflects on his relationship with Travis Kelce, including the lessons he learned from him, their Super Bowl matchup and playing football together in the backyard as kids.
Kelce makes emotional retirement announcement
Jason Kelce meets with the media to reflect on his football career, from high school and college to the NFL, and announce his retirement after 13 years at the professional level.
Why Worthy was so impressive: 40 vs. 10-yard split
Chris Simms explains what he considers more important between a wideout's 40-yard dash time or 10-yard split at the NFL Combine and analyzes his WR standouts from Indianapolis.
Quarterback takeaways from the 2024 NFL Combine
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their takeaways at the quarterback position after the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Williams not doing medicals is ‘justified’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Caleb Williams not doing medicals at the Combine is the only way to keep his information private and why there’s no concern for only providing that to the teams he visits.
Simms: Odunze has a Davante Adams type of skillset
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on Rome Odunze’s Scouting Combine workout and explain why the Washington WR’s physical abilities coupled with an ‘obsessive’ mindset to compete will set him apart.
Biggest winners of 2024 Scouting Combine
From Texas WR Xavier Worthy to USC QB Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who made out the best at the Scouting Combine.
Mortensen was integral in making NFL ‘year-round’
In light of Chris Mortensen's passing, Dan Patrick reflects on his time with him, what made him such a strong reporter and more.
Honoring Mortensen’s legacy as NFL journalist
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Chris Mortensen was a pioneer of the sport who paved the path for journalism in the NFL with grace. Chris Mortensen died at 72 years old.