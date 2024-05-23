Watch Now
Why stacking is valuable in Best Ball format
The FFHH team explains the importance of stacking teammates in the Best Ball format of fantasy football and provides examples to target for the 2024 NFL season.
‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL
The FFHH crew remembers some of David Johnson’s greatest fantasy stat lines after the running back’s retirement and evaluates what the Vikings’ signing of Robert Tonyan indicates about T.J. Hockenson.
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
The FFHH team dips into the mailbag to discuss potential steals and beginning-of-draft strategy when it comes to the running back position as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first-round value.
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
The FFHH crew opens up the mailbag to answer questions about offseason running back additions, WR2s who could outscore their WR1s, Memorial Day rib preparation and more.
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr., Jay Croucher and Denny Carter pick out a few fantasy football players they feel might disappoint based on average draft position in the Best Ball format.
Flowers, Prescott undervalued in Best Ball ADP
Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson Jr., Jay Croucher and Denny Carter offer some fantasy football players they feel are being underdrafted in Best Ball drafts.
Best Ball 101: Top strategies for success
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the rules that separate the Best Ball format from redraft leagues and explain why roster construction is crucial in such a setting.
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the Top 10 tight end rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Can Jones be a darkhorse No. 2 WR option?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Rotoworld player headlines, and discuss Zay Jones' projected fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
Lamb, Nacua highlight 2024 wide receiver rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Top 10 WR rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season and evaluate the depth of the position for fantasy managers.
Fantasy implications of the NFL’s schedule release
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers have a roundtable discussion regarding the potential pros and cons of the upcoming NFL season's schedule that fantasy managers must take note of.
Predicting win totals for Jets, Ravens, Lions
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the over/under win totals for the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions following the NFL's schedule release.