 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Merlier
Merlier sprints to second victory in Stage 18 of Giro d’Italia, Pogacar maintains considerable lead
Jessica Pegula
World No. 5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries announce the expansion of the WNBA to Canada with a team in Toronto.
Toronto awarded WNBA’s first franchise outside US, with expansion team to begin play in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
GettyImages-2081758933.jpg
Champions League final preview: Dortmund v. Madrid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Merlier
Merlier sprints to second victory in Stage 18 of Giro d’Italia, Pogacar maintains considerable lead
Jessica Pegula
World No. 5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries announce the expansion of the WNBA to Canada with a team in Toronto.
Toronto awarded WNBA’s first franchise outside US, with expansion team to begin play in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
GettyImages-2081758933.jpg
Champions League final preview: Dortmund v. Madrid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

‘Fantasy legend’ Johnson retires from NFL

May 23, 2024 01:51 PM
The FFHH crew remembers some of David Johnson’s greatest fantasy stat lines after the running back’s retirement and evaluates what the Vikings’ signing of Robert Tonyan indicates about T.J. Hockenson.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_mailbag2_240523.jpg
7:37
Spears a potential late-round fantasy steal
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mailbagpart1_240523.jpg
12:05
Which RB will impact his new team the most?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_overvaluedplayers_240523.jpg
5:39
Stroud, Diggs among overvalued Best Ball players
Now Playing
nbc_berry_stacking_240523.jpg
9:08
Why stacking is valuable in Best Ball format
Now Playing
nbc_berry_undervaluedplayers_240523.jpg
6:39
Flowers, Prescott undervalued in Best Ball ADP
Now Playing
nbc_berry_bestball101_240523.jpg
7:56
Best Ball 101: Top strategies for success
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240516.jpg
9:44
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_zayjones_240516.jpg
6:33
Can Jones be a darkhorse No. 2 WR option?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrrankings_240516.jpg
22:47
Lamb, Nacua highlight 2024 wide receiver rankings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_nflschedulerelease_240516.jpg
9:31
Fantasy implications of the NFL’s schedule release
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_overunderpredict_240516.jpg
8:36
Predicting win totals for Jets, Ravens, Lions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_byeweeks_240516.jpg
3:11
‘Brutal’ bye weeks that can impact fantasy seasons
Now Playing