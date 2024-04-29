Watch Now
Penix could be biggest loser in Falcons' pick
Dan Patrick thinks Michael Penix Jr., who scouts called one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, risks stagnating after the Falcons picked him to sit behind Kirk Cousins.
Why Falcons’ gamble on ‘special’ Penix made sense
Devin McCourty, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth explain why the Atlanta Falcons may have been right to draft QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trotter Jr., Travis among notable late-round picks
From the Philadelphia Eagles landing offensive and defensive help to the New York Jets adding a young QB, see which squads made the most of the later rounds in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Giants, Bears bolster WR room in Round 1 of draft
The New York Giants and Chicago Bears took advantage of a loaded WR class in the 2024 NFL Draft, and FNIA shares other picks from Round 1 that impressed them most.
Alt to LAC, Bowers to LV are head scratching picks
The FNIA crew reveal their biggest head scratchers from the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting Joe Alt to the Chargers, Trey Benson to the Cardinals and Brock Bowers to the Raiders.
Coleman, McConkey lead best picks of Round 2-3
The FNIA crew discusses the best picks from Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, citing Keon Coleman, Ladd McConkey, Blake Corum and others who are poised to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review teams they feel leave the NFL draft with good classes, citing the Bengals' efforts in protecting Joe Burrow, the Lions improving their secondary, and more.
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review the Rookie of the Year odds in the NFL, including Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Rome Odunze.
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Bo Nix to Denver, Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta and J.J. McCarthy to Minnesota.
Did ATL blow it by not drafting Odunze vs. Penix?
If Rick Neuheisel was the general manager of the Falcons, he would have drafted Rome Odunze as another weapon for Kirk Cousins rather than Michael Penix Jr., as he decides the QB who has the right to be more upset.
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight their biggest winners from the 2024 NFL Draft, including Daniel Jones after the Giants passed on a QB, the Eagles' value picks and more.