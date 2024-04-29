 Skip navigation
Top News

Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle
Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken fire coach Dave Hakstol after leading the franchise for its first 3 seasons
Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Three
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 29: Nuggets vs Lakers and Thunder vs Pelicans

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Penix could be biggest loser in Falcons' pick

April 29, 2024 02:16 PM
Dan Patrick thinks Michael Penix Jr., who scouts called one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, risks stagnating after the Falcons picked him to sit behind Kirk Cousins.
nbc_fnia_falconspenix_240428.jpg
5:06
Why Falcons’ gamble on ‘special’ Penix made sense
nbc_fnia_rnds4to7reax_240429.jpg
9:28
Trotter Jr., Travis among notable late-round picks
nbc_fnia_draftday1bestselections_240428.jpg
10:33
Giants, Bears bolster WR room in Round 1 of draft
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_240429.jpg
9:50
Alt to LAC, Bowers to LV are head scratching picks
nbc_fnia_rounds2and3reax_240429.jpg
10:31
Coleman, McConkey lead best picks of Round 2-3
nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
37:09
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
13:46
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
4:19
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
nbc_simms_qbrecap_240429.jpg
26:21
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
nbc_dps_neuheiselint_240429.jpg
9:03
Did ATL blow it by not drafting Odunze vs. Penix?
nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
5:54
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
11:26
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
