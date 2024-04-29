Watch Now
Suns are 'stuck' following playoffs sweep
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Phoenix Suns being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs, and assess where Kevin Durant and the team goes from here.
Knicks ‘wanted it more’ vs. 76ers in Game 4
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Knicks taking a 3-1 series lead over the 76ers, and break down what is going right for New York and wrong for Philadelphia.
Edwards leadership of Timberwolves is ‘refreshing’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves dominant performance over the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, and the crucial role Anthony Edwards has played in the team's success.
Bills help Chiefs land fastest player in NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills brokered a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the reigning Super Bowl champions land speedy Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy at No. 28 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
Brother From Another evaluates the Las Vegas Raiders selection of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, discussing why he's a a great fit for their offense.
Falcons did Cousins dirty by drafting Penix Jr.
Brother From Another explains why the Atlanta Falcons did veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins dirty by selecting Washington's Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
Brother From Another discusses the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots' attempts to strike a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots
The Patriots drafted quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Brother From Another analyzes how the former UNC QB fits New England's roster.
2024 NFL Draft takeaways: Lions steal CB Arnold
Brother From Another discusses their favorite picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Detroit Lions stealing top cornerback Terrion Arnold late in the first round.
Vikings’ McCarthy ‘is winning the QB game of life’
Brother From Another discusses how new Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy has been inserted onto a stacked roster at both the college and NFL level.
Bears design ‘bust-free blueprint’ for Williams
Brother From Another analyzes the Chicago Bears selection of wide receiver Rome Odunze and how they're building a strong offensive side of the ball for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Giants make Jones’ life easier with Nabers
The New York Giants added much-needed help at wide receiver with the selection of LSU's Malik Nabers and the rookie should make life easier for starting quarterback Daniel Jones.