 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Laney Frye narrowly advances to Augusta National after bizarre water ball on last hole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
nbc_golf_anwaround2hlv2_240404.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, how to watch the final round
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Laney Frye narrowly advances to Augusta National after bizarre water ball on last hole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
nbc_golf_anwaround2hlv2_240404.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Palmer's penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United

April 4, 2024 05:19 PM
Noni Madueke is brought down inside the box in the 97th minute, and Cole Palmer steps up to the spot for the second time this match to convert the penalty to bring Chelsea level at 3-3 against Manchester United.
Up Next
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
1:31
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
1:31
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal3_240404.jpg
1:41
Garnacho gives Man United 3-2 lead v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvshuhilites_240404.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sheffield United MWK 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgakpogoal_240404.jpg
1:18
Gakpo’s header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmacallistergoal_240404.jpg
1:33
Mac Allister’s worldie gives Liverpool 2-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livowngoal_240404.jpg
1:33
Bradley’s own goal puts Blades level v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal2_240404.jpg
1:29
Fernandes heads Man United level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240404.jpg
1:08
Garnacho scores following Caicedo’s howler
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240404.jpg
2:21
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240404.jpg
1:28
Gallagher blasts Chelsea in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livnunezgoal_240404.jpg
1:28
Nunez forces Blades blunder to give Liverpool lead
Now Playing