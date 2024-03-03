 Skip navigation
Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round
2023 Chicago Marathon
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
SDC Championship - Day Four
Gumberg, ranked 669th, beats Robin Williams in DPWT playoff

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
nbc_pl_brunointv_240303.jpg
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win

Haaland makes it 3-1 for Man City v. Man United

March 3, 2024 12:23 PM
Erling Haaland tucks away Manchester City's third to put the finishing touches on their comeback bid against Manchester United at the Etihad.
nbc_pl_pepintv_240303.jpg
4:23
Foden ‘the best player’ in the Premier League
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240303.jpg
2:11
Ten Hag disappointed in loss to Manchester City
nbc_pl_brunointv_240303.jpg
2:50
Fernandes credits City’s quality in comeback win
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_240303.jpg
6:54
‘Superstar’ Foden leads Man City past Man United
nbc_pl_mcmu_240303.jpg
11:45
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240303.jpg
1:36
Foden’s brace gives Man City lead v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240303.jpg
1:11
Foden’s golazo puts Man City level v. Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240303.jpg
2:00
Rashford’s belter stuns Manchester City
nbc_pl_burbou_240303.jpg
8:44
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_bougoal2_240303.jpg
1:21
Semenyo blasts Bournemouth 2-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240303.jpg
1:20
Kluivert drills Bournemouth in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_pochorn_240303.jpg
2:23
Chelsea anticipating ‘a busy summer’
