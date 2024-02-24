 Skip navigation
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Wallace finds water during walk-and-talk interview, keeps talking
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O'Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus' first podium

Is Newcastle's season 'slipping away?'
Is Newcastle's season 'slipping away?'
nbc_pl_howeintv_240224.jpg
Howe: 'Bad mistakes' punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_240224.jpg
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Wallace finds water during walk-and-talk interview, keeps talking
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium

nbc_pl_newcastlelossreax_240224.jpg
Is Newcastle’s season ‘slipping away?’
nbc_pl_howeintv_240224.jpg
Howe: ‘Bad mistakes’ punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_240224.jpg
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 26

February 24, 2024 05:03 PM
Relive Arsenal's 4-1 demolition of Newcastle where goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz helped guide the Gunners to a crucial three points at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
nbc_pl_newcastlelossreax_240224.jpg
1:55
Is Newcastle’s season ‘slipping away?’
nbc_pl_howeintv_240224.jpg
2:18
Howe: ‘Bad mistakes’ punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_240224.jpg
2:02
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240224.jpg
2:33
Ten Hag: Man United ‘should have’ beat Fulham
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240224.jpg
1:57
Arteta: Arsenal ‘a joy’ to watch against Newcastle
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240224.jpg
2:22
Guardiola: Man City players are ‘so competitive’
nbc_pl_arswininstantreax_240224.jpg
2:06
Arsenal’s focus ‘needs to be’ on Premier League
nbc_pl_newwillockgoal_240224.jpg
1:04
Willock’s header reduces deficit to Arsenal to 4-1
nbc_pl_arskiwiorgoal_240224.jpg
1:21
Kiwior heads Arsenal 4-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_arssakagoal_240224.jpg
1:40
Saka makes it 3-0 for Arsenal against Newcastle
nbc_pl_arshavertzgoal_240224.jpg
1:38
Havertz doubles Arsenal’s lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleog_230224.jpg
1:38
Botman’s own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Newcastle
