Haaland scores hat-trick for City against Fulham
Who else but Erling Haaland? The Manchester City star finds the back of the net for the third time against Fulham to give his side a 5-1 lead at the Etihad.
Highlights: Tottenham 5, Burnley 2
Heung-min Son led the way for Tottenham with a hat-trick performance to secure three points for Spurs against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Brooks gives Bournemouth 2-1 lead v. Brentford
Bournemouth capitalizes on Brentford's defensive miscue thanks to David Brooks' calm finish to give his side a 2-1 lead late in the second half.
Brownhill scores consolation goal against Spurs
Josh Brownhill scores Burnley's second of the match, but it comes too little, too late as Tottenham still leads 5-2.
Elanga’s finish gives Forest 1-0 lead over Chelsea
Nottingham Forest's fans are the only ones making noise at Stamford Bridge following Anthony Elanga's finish to go up 1-0 over Chelsea.
Haaland converts penalty against Fulham
Erling Haaland steps up and scores Manchester City's penalty to give his side a comfortable 4-1 lead over Fulham at the Etihad.
Son scores hat-trick for Tottenham against Burnley
Heung-min Son gets his hat-trick as Tottenham takes an incredible 5-1 lead over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Son doubles his tally for Tottenham v. Burnley
Heung-min Son scores his second goal of the match as Tottenham increases their lead to 4-1 over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Haaland slots home Man City’s third against Fulham
Erling Haaland continues his run and finds the back of the net to give Manchester City a two-goal lead against Fulham at the Etihad.
Maddison gives Spurs commanding lead v. Burnley
James Maddison's incredible start to life at Tottenham continues with a beautiful curling effort to put Tottenham 3-1 in front of Burnley at Turf Moor.
Solanke draws Bournemouth level against Brentford
Dominic Solanke's second goal of the season comes at a great time as he brings Bournemouth to level terms against Brentford.
Jensen lifts Brentford in front of Bournemouth
Mathias Jensen's free kick sneaks across the goal line at the near post to give Brentford a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth.