 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Lincoln Financial Field.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newisakgoal_240427.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s equalizer v. Blades
nbc_pl_shuahmedhodzicgoal_240427.jpg
Ahmedhodzic stuns Newcastle to give Blades lead
nbc_pl_postwhulivreax_240427.jpg
Unpacking Liverpool’s contentious draw v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Lincoln Financial Field.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newisakgoal_240427.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s equalizer v. Blades
nbc_pl_shuahmedhodzicgoal_240427.jpg
Ahmedhodzic stuns Newcastle to give Blades lead
nbc_pl_postwhulivreax_240427.jpg
Unpacking Liverpool’s contentious draw v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Hwang powers Wolves 1-0 in front of Luton Town

April 27, 2024 10:42 AM
Hee-Chan Hwang's shot takes a deflection but finds the back of the net to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Hatters in the first half at the Molineux.
Up Next
nbc_pl_newisakgoal_240427.jpg
1:03
Isak slots home Newcastle’s equalizer v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuahmedhodzicgoal_240427.jpg
1:06
Ahmedhodzic stuns Newcastle to give Blades lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postwhulivreax_240427.jpg
4:29
Unpacking Liverpool’s contentious draw v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240427.jpg
2:57
Klopp declines to discuss title chances after draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvlivhilites_240427.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuantoniogoal_240427.jpg
1:14
Antonio heads West Ham level at 2-2 v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuowngoal_240427.jpg
1:07
Areola’s own goal gives Liverpool lead v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livrobertsongoal_240427.jpg
1:04
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_240427.jpg
1:06
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_liverpoollatest_240427.jpg
5:21
Why Liverpool chose Slot as Klopp’s successor
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totvarspreview_240426.jpg
9:59
Can Tottenham dash Arsenal’s title hopes in derby?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_liverpoolintalksforslot_240426.jpg
9:15
Is Slot Liverpool’s perfect Klopp replacement?
Now Playing