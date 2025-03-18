Six Nations review: France saves Galthié, England has mojo back and aging Ireland squad

France

LONDON (AP) — Finished: 1st

The debrief: Murmurings about whether Fabien Galthié was the right coach to lead the team to the 2027 Rugby World Cup have been silenced after he delivered the second Six Nations title on his five-year watch. Until now, the 2022 title had been insufficient reward for a team backstopped by the Top 14 and a pipeline of young talent from the last four under-20 world championships, three of them won by France. Galthié has had everything in his favor but he somehow managed to miss out at the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Six Nations. The main regret this tournament was the mystifying loss to England at Twickenham, where France was on top everywhere but the scoreboard. Winning that would have sweetened France’s 19th championship with an 11th Grand Slam. But the defeat made Galthié take a page from the book of Rassie Erasmus and copy South Africa’s 7-1 “bomb squad” bench. Italy, Ireland and Scotland couldn’t handle le bomb squad. The future looks encouraging. Of the matchday 23 on Saturday, 17 were under age 30. Their trophy win came a day after the under-20s won their championship, pulling off France’s first men’s double. Captain Antoine Dupont should be back for the autumn tests after rupturing his ACL this month.

Best player: Louis Bielle-Biarrey. The first man in 100 years to score eight tries in one tournament. The third in the Six Nations era to touch down in every match.

Quote: “Lifting a title, leaving your mark on history, seeing family members smiling in the crowds, making them proud are unforgettable moments. That’s what you play for.” — No. 8 Gregory Alldritt

Who’s next? New Zealand in Wellington, July 12

England

Finished: 2nd

The debrief: England has its mojo back. It was a stressful process. A team that lost matches it should have won last year began winning matches that it should have lost — see France and Scotland, both won by a point. The earned pinch of confidence was then turned into blowout wins over Italy and Wales. Coach Steve Borthwick made increasingly bold decisions, starting with making Maro Itoje captain, debuting Cadan Murley, pairing the Curry twins together, starting Fin Smith, recalling Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall and George Ford, and debuting Henry Pollock. But Borthwick struggled to find Marcus Smith’s best place. He started at flyhalf, was shifted to fullback, dropped, and returned to fullback. While Fin Smith enhanced his credentials at 10, Marcus Smith scratched about at 15, seemingly keeping the jersey warm until George Furbank returns from a broken arm.

Best player: Tom Curry. Sometimes outshone by his twin, Ben, and fellow backrower Ben Earl but better than them consistently and worked to the point of exhaustion.

Quote: “Coaching England comes with an expectation. I’d rather work in a job that has an expectation on it than a team that has no expectations.” — Borthwick

Who’s next? Argentina in Buenos Aires, July 5

Ireland

Finished: 3rd

The debrief: There’s a reason only one team in 50 years — France in the late 1980s — has won three straight championships. One defeat doesn’t mean the wheels have fallen off Triple Crown winner Ireland but the manner of that home defeat, to France by 42-27, will be a worry until it can refresh its bench with the power to withstand France’s reserves. The psychological impact seemed to further age Ireland. Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy have retired and at least nine more front-line players — including Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki and James Lowe — are 30 or over. Steered by novice flyhalf Sam Prendergast, the Irish produced in enough spurts to stay in the title race. Minus a large group of Lions, Ireland will use a July tour of Georgia and Portugal to start filling holes left by their departed greats.

Best player: James Lowe. Regularly beat his first marker and always a handful. Was missed against France.

Quote: “We have started the process of evolving.” — interim coach Simon Easterby

Who’s next? Georgia in Tbilisi, July 5

Scotland

Finished: 4th

The debrief: Scotland hasn’t contended for the title in this century, and won’t until it can pair world-class backs with a world-class pack. And then it has to fill the bench, too. That’s asking too much from a country with only two professional clubs and an open door to Scottish heritage players anywhere in the world. The backline showed flashes of brilliance, making the absence of injured captain and inside center Sione Tuipulotu harder to bear. Tom Jordan was a more-than-useful stand-in. Lock Scott Cummings was another critical late injury blow. Jamie Ritchie and Rory Darge were class forwards but when the pack tiredthe lack of depth was exposed. Gregor Townsend, the coach since 2017, has one more Six Nations in his contract.

Best player: Blair Kinghorn. Led the tournament in carries, meters gained, linebreaks and offloads.

Quote: “No, if we don’t win when we have a lot of the game, that’s where we’re going to finish.” — Townsend when asked if Scotland deserved better than fourth.

Who’s next? New Zealand Maori in Whangarei, July 5

Italy

Finished: 5th

The debrief: A step back from a year ago when it won twice and drew with France. Italy managed again to avoid the wooden spoon but its only win was at home against Warren Gatland’s Wales, before Wales was revived by new coach Matt Sherratt. Up to that point, Italy was doing well, including a late rally at Murrayfield. But then the art of tackling was forgotten. Italy conceded 18 tries to France and England and salvaged some pride only by producing its best performance in the last round and threatening to upset Ireland at home.

Best player: Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex. The best midfield in the competition, again.

Quote: “We know we can play at a level very close to that of the best in the world. The question arises naturally: Why can’t we do what we offered today against France? Or against England? Or throughout the Six Nations?” — winger Ange Capuozzo

Who’s next? South Africa at Pretoria, July 5

Wales

Finished: 6th

The debrief: The losing streak stands at 17, the longest by a tier one national team in the professional era. It’s been more than 520 days since Wales’ last win. The Welsh appeared to have hit rock bottom in the loss at Italy that prompted Warren Gatland’s exit. Matt Sherratt agreed to step in, and Wales responded with enough verve and fight to encourage hope of turning over a wary England. But despite willing endeavor, England put on an historic 68 points. Sherratt confirmed he’s going back to Cardiff club. The Welsh Rugby Union is still seeking a permanent coach but it also has to be worried about its money-maker: home tests. New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina are lined up in November but fans won’t be going if the WRU doesn’t offer transparent plans on fixing its deep-rooted problems.

Best player: Jac Morgan. The Sergio Parisse of Wales.

Quote: “I’m gutted that I couldn’t help them get a win. They deserve one. They honestly do. I’m disappointed I couldn’t get some smiles on faces in that dressing room.” — Sherratt

Who’s next? Japan at Kitakyushu, July 5