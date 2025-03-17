Carmichael, Reed reminisce favorite SX battles

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Utah at Montreal Canadiens
NHL general managers zero in on goaltender interference and other coach’s challenges
NCAA Womens Basketball: Penn St. at Southern California
March Madness Bracket Predictions: Nicole Auerbach’s picks for Women’s 2025 NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Miami at Georgia Tech
2025 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and more

Top Clips

nbc_t24_mentalcoaches_250317.jpg
Why don’t Supercross riders have mental coaches?
nbc_t24_reedrookie_250317.jpg
What led to Reed’s early Supercross success?
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_250317.jpg
Could UF have a ‘UConn-type run’ in NCAA Tourney?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Utah at Montreal Canadiens
NHL general managers zero in on goaltender interference and other coach’s challenges
NCAA Womens Basketball: Penn St. at Southern California
March Madness Bracket Predictions: Nicole Auerbach’s picks for Women’s 2025 NCAA Tournament
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Miami at Georgia Tech
2025 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and more

Top Clips

nbc_t24_mentalcoaches_250317.jpg
Why don’t Supercross riders have mental coaches?
nbc_t24_reedrookie_250317.jpg
What led to Reed’s early Supercross success?
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_250317.jpg
Could UF have a ‘UConn-type run’ in NCAA Tourney?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Carmichael, Reed reminisce favorite SX battles

March 17, 2025 05:26 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Chad Reed reminisce their favorite battles from their Supercross career, including San Diego and Daytona 2005.