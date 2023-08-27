Watch Now
Nunez lifts Liverpool to comeback win v. Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of 10-men Liverpool's shocking comeback victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park.
