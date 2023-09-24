Watch Now
Son: Tottenham not satisfied with draw v. Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Heung-min Son following his two-goal performance for Tottenham against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Van de Ven ‘quietly proving’ his place in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance in the North London derby against Arsenal.
Branthwaite shines for Everton against Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for the Toffees in a win over Brentford.
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
Relive Newcastle United's historic 8-0 victory over Sheffield United from Bramall Lane in Matchweek 6.
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 6, including Mikel Arteta's questionable substitutions, Mauricio Pochettino's status at Chelsea, and more.
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his team's performance following an 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
How Jesus perfectly executes Arsenal’s press
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to give an in-depth breakdown of Arsenal's press against Tottenham, starring Gabriel Jesus in a featured role.
Heckingbottom on Blades’ 8-0 loss to Newcastle
Paul Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong for Sheffield United in their 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Egan: Blades’ 8-0 loss is ‘embarrassing’
John Egan speaks to the media following Sheffield United's 8-0 blowout loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
PL Update: Arsenal, Tottenham reignite derby
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Sunday in the Premier League, starting with a four-goal thriller in the North London derby and ending with Newcastle's historic night at Bramall Lane.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 6 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Van de Ven: Spurs had ‘good mentality’ v. Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Micky van de Ven following Tottenham's four-goal thriller against Arsenal at the Emirates.