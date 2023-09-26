Watch Now
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 6 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL RAW: Topsy-turvy North London derby ends 2-2
Transport yourself to north London and relive Arsenal and Tottenham's four-goal thriller from an on-the-ground perspective at the Emirates.
Every touch by Son in Spurs’ draw v. Arsenal
Relive every touch Heung-min Son made in his two-goal performance for Tottenham in a chaotic back-and-forth affair against Arsenal in the North London derby.
Tottenham showed personality against Arsenal
Leon Osman and Jermain Defoe review Arsenal and Tottenham's 2-2 draw in the North London derby, and discuss how brave Spurs played at the Emirates.
How Everton’s tactics stifled Brentford
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Everton's impressive performance in a 3-1 win over Brentford in Matchweek 6.
Blades made ‘naïve mistakes’ v. Newcastle
Leon Osman, Jermain Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior break down the miscues and errors that plagued Sheffield United in a 8-0 loss to Newcastle United at Bramall Lane.
Wright: Chelsea players ‘losing confidence’
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri break down the biggest problems facing Chelsea after yet another loss over the weekend.
Sheffield United already in PL relegation battle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri examine the relegation battle that's already brewing between the newly-promoted sides from the Championship.
Postecoglou providing the spark for Tottenham
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Ange Postecoglou's influence at Tottenham and how the team has embraced a new style of play at the club.
Man City ‘feel unbeatable’ after perfect start
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri discuss Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season and explain why its so difficult to see them losing any time soon.
Worrying signs for Arsenal after Tottenham draw
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Mayowa Quadri analyze Arsenal's performance against Tottenham and share their concerns about the Gunners' attack.
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's status as Premier League title contenders following a 3-1 win over West Ham United over the weekend, and an overall strong start to the season.