Dibling drills Saints in front of Ipswich Town
Tyler Dibling, 18, scores his first Premier League goal for Southampton as the Saints take the lead over Ipswich Town.
Cunha’s belter stuns Villa to give Wolves lead
Wolves' press works to perfection as Matheus Cunha intercepts a poor Aston Villa pass before striking from distance to give his side an early lead at Villa Park.
Ndiaye powers Everton in front of Leicester City
Iliman Ndiaye silences at King Power Stadium with a clever near-post finish to put Everton 1-0 in front of Leicester City.
Jimenez turns and fires Fulham in front of Magpies
Raul Jimenez turns on the spot and unleashes a powerful strike into the bottom corner of the goal to give Fulham an early lead over Newcastle at Craven Cottage.
Solanke gets Tottenham level v. Brentford
Dominic Solanke opens his scoring tally at his new club with a crucial equalizer for Tottenham against Brentford in Matchweek 5.
Mbeumo’s volley puts Brentford in front of Spurs
The Bees are off and buzzing as Bryan Mbeumo's acrobatic effort finds the back of the net to give Brentford the lead less than a minute into their match against Tottenham.
Le Tissier, Lambert confident in Southampton
Rebecca Lowe catches up with Matt Le Tissier and Rickie Lambert at the Chicago Fan Fest to discuss Southampton's chances to survive relegation this season.
Simpson: Leicester City ‘must win’ against Everton
Former Leicester City player Danny Simpson reflects on winning the title with the Foxes and previews their showdown against Everton in Matchweek 5.
Barton describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere in Chicago
Rebecca Lowe catches up with former Newcastle player Warren Barton to share his favorite moments at the Premier League Fan Fest in Chicago and Newcastle's outlook under Eddie Howe.
‘Superb’ Jackson leads Chelsea past West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Gary Cahill, and the 2 Robbies react to Chelsea's impressive 3-0 win against West Ham in Matchweek 5.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 5
An early double from Nicolas Jackson and another goal from Cole Palmer helped guide Chelsea to a comfortable 3-0 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 5.
Palmer rockets Chelsea 3-0 in front of West Ham
Nicolas Jackson finds a darting Cole Palmer, who powers his effort off the post and into the back of the net to give Chelsea a resounding 3-0 lead over West Ham at London Stadium.