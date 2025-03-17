 Skip navigation
Twins’ Royce Lewis will miss start of season after hurting his hamstring

  
Published March 17, 2025 05:35 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis will miss the start of the season due to a strained left hamstring.

An MRI revealed a moderate sprain after Lewis hurt himself running out a grounder in the Twins’ Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Lewis, 25, has a history of injuries. He played in 82 games last season due to quadriceps and adductor issues. That followed a 2023 season in which he played 58 games while working through injuries to his oblique and his hamstring.

He batted .233 with a .295 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs last season. He hit .309 with a .372 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 52 RBIs and six steals.