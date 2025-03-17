2025 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and more

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24 and runs through Saturday, April 26. In the latest episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, Simms takes a close look at this year’s quarterback class, revealing his top 5 QB rankings along with honorable mentions. See below to find out if your favorite quarterback made Chris Simms’ 2025 Top 5 QB Prospects list.

Subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2025 NFL season as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown and stories from a life in and around football.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news NFL free agency season is upon us, and refreshing the PFT rumor mill will be the best way to stay on top of all the news in free agency.

2025 NFL Quarterback Rankings:

Tier 1:

1) Cam Ward (Miami)

What Simms said:

“There’s no secret here. My No. 1 quarterback is the same guy that’s No. 1 on all 32 teams’ boards and that would be Cam Ward…I think this is a slam dunk. A lot of high-level, ‘wow’ throws…His ability to throw on the run is elite. He’s always calm and cool. When he wants to throw a rocket, he can find another gear in his arm that nobody in this draft class has…"

Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 1 Cam Ward Chris Simms explains why Miami quarterback Cam Ward is his "slam dunk" No. 1 quarterback prospect and is in a tier of his own ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tier 2:

2) Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

What Simms said:

“Great presence on the football field. That’s undeniable. He certainly seems to have something about him that radiates throughout the rest of the football team. I do believe he’ll be able to be a starter in the NFL and people will be able to rally around him as a human being. He’s got a strong arm, and it doesn’t take him much effort to throw a fastball. He’s very accurate and rarely loses control of the football. You don’t see him make too many dicey decisions…"

Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 2 Shedeur Sanders Chris Simms analyzes Shedeur Sanders, explaining why the former Colorado quarterback lands at No. 2 in his QB rankings with his "radiating" presence on the football field.

3) Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

What Simms said:

“The guy can play. He wants to stand in there and play in the pocket. His arm is not as strong as [Ward’s or Sanders’], and there’s more effort and space needed to throw the ball hard. He’s a below-average athlete for 2025…but the number one thing I love about his game is the amount of high-level 15-20 yard throws he makes. He has three years of playing high-quality football [at USC and Ole Miss]…He does have a variety of arm angles and has pretty good feet in the pocket. He’s a guy that you wish some of his physical attributes were a hair better, but I do like the way he plays and I certainly could see him being a starting quarterback in the NFL one day.”

Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 3 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart falls into Tier 2 of Chris Simms' 2025 NFL Draft QB rankings, who brings toughness and an ability to move within the pocket, though falling flat with power throws and the "wow" trait.

Tier 3:

4) Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

What Simms said:

“There’s a lot to like with Kyle McCord. I would tell you that I think he got a raw deal at Ohio State. His play there was good enough to where I think they could have kept him. I think his play that year was better than Will Howard’s play for them this year. Athletic, strong-looking. He’s just the right blend of things…His mechanics are flawless. Maybe a little robotic at times, as far as we’re not going to see side-arm, it’s usually going to be the same arm angle. I do wish his release was a little bit faster, but he can let it rip. In fact, I think he can let it rip just about as good as anyone in this draft, maybe besides Cam Ward. I would say he makes the most power, ‘wow’ throws in the draft, other than Ward.”

Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 4 Kyle McCord Chris Simms believes Syracuse's Kyle McCord is flying under the radar compared to other 2025 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, explaining why there's "a lot to like" about his game and how his "mechanics are flawless."

5) Quinn Ewers (Texas)

What Simms said:

“Quinn’s arm is gifted. He has experience in big-time college football. He can make every throw in the world and has a beautiful motion. He’s got great touch and there’s only one thing you can look at: he was beat up this year and I do think that hurt him a little. But there’s just a throw or two every game where you’re just like ‘Why? Just drive the ball and hit him in the chest.’ That would be the negative of him, but the positives are smooth stroke, effortless throwing, and an extremely flexible arm that allows him to get power without ever needing to get his body into it. With all that said, he throws the changeup, the anticipation ball too much.”

Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 5 Quinn Ewers Chris Simms evaluates where Quinn Ewers sits among his 2025 NFL Draft quarterback rankings, breaking down his "effortless" throwing ability that either lifts or sinks his production in key moments.

Honorable Mentions:

Tyler Shough (Louisville)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 12, 2024: Tyler Shough #9 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

What Simms said:

“Some of that athletic ability doesn’t really show on the film. His arm, to me, was not quite in the class of a McCord or Quinn Ewers. On top of that, I think they have untapped potential to go up to another level. I kind of look at Tyler and go, ‘No, he is what he is. He’s a good player, he’s been coached well, he’s tall, he’s big, he’s got good mechanics. He’s a smooth thrower—you saw that at the combine—but he’s not a wow thrower. He is accurate. It’s effortless, all of that. No doubt he can throw it off-platform pretty well. I give him a lot of credit there...’”

Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images) Getty Images

What Simms said:

“It’s the tale of two seasons because when you start the first game of the year, and if you watch the first few games, you go, damn, this guy’s special. But then you get to the end of the year, and it starts to fall apart as far as decision-making and throwing the football. And that’s where he needs work in those areas.”

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images) Getty Images

What Simms said:

“When you watch him, it’s quick decisions, quick release, more power on the arm than you’d imagine, but the size limitations are real. When he wants to throw the football down the field, his arm does get a little longer and he does need extra space. He is a damn good athlete that knows how to play and where to go with the ball. He’s got the abilities to be a good backup quarterback. He’s got side-arm when he needs to, and I think the thing that jumped out to me more than anything was that the ball jumps out of his hand a little bit more powerfully than I thought. But again, I think the size limitations is where I worry about Dillon Gabriel a little bit.”

Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers in the Playoff First Round game at Notre Dame Stadium on December 20, 2024 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images

What Simms said:

“It’s not always perfect with Leonard. There are certain parts of the game where you can tell that they don’t trust him, they don’t want him throwing the ball. He got better as the year went on and let me just say when he throws it well, it really opens your eyes. It looks really easy, natural, and perfect. Between that, the size, the smarts, he’s a really good athlete, way bigger than people realize, and there’s just more power behind his arm than TV gives it credit for. By the end of the year, you started to see more quality, big-time throws. He’s tough, but he’s nowhere near a finished product.”

Graham Mertz (Florida)

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Graham Mertz #15 of the Florida Gators warms up before the start of a game against the UCF Knights at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images

What Simms said:

“I liked Graham Mertz from what I saw. First off, great look, good size, good legs, very nice motion — really one of the sneaky, more powerful arms in the draft, in my opinion. When he was standing there in the pocket, you talk about the ability to throw 30-yard corner routes and 25-yard in-cuts. I mean, he could put a lot of heat on it with very little effort. I liked his motion and his mechanics. He’s a better athlete. He could play the position pretty well. To me, he was kind of one of my most pleasant surprises of this whole process...”

Follow the latest NFL news, trades, and storylines on ProFootballTalk!