NFL releases franchise, transition tag values for 2025

The Chiefs informed guard Trey Smith this week that they’ll be using their franchise tag on him and we learned on Friday what salary that tag will carry.

The NFL informed teams of the franchise and transition tag values for offensive linemen and every other position. Smith will make $23.402 million if he plays out the season under the terms of the tag, but there’s a long way to go before the July 15 deadline to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins may also be getting a tag. That tag will carry a salary of $23.959 million.

The full list of tag numbers can be found below:

Quarterback: $40.242 million (franchise); $35.377 million (transition).

Running back: $13.64 million (franchise); $11.067 million (transition).

Wide receiver: $23.959 million (franchise); $21.441 million (transition).

Tight end: $13.826 million (franchise); $11.712 million (transition).

Offensive line: $23.402 million (franchise); $21.271 million (transition).

Defensive end: $22.062 million (franchise); $19.872 million (transition).

Defensive tackle: $25.123 million (franchise); $20.849 million (transition).

Linebacker: $25.452 million (franchise); $20.862 million (transition).

Cornerback: $20.187 million (franchise); $17.595 million (transition).

Safety: $18.601 million (franchise); $15.027 million (transition).

Kicker/Punter: $6.313 million (franchise); $5.73 million (transition).