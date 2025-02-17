Report: Bengals seek long-term extension with Tee Higgins but “likely” use tag if needed

The Bengals are focused on signing Tee Higgins to a long-term deal, something Joe Burrow has publicly campaigned.

But the team “likely” will use the franchise tag on the wide receiver for a second consecutive offseason if it can’t get a contract agreement by the March 4 deadline, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

In 2024, Higgins received the franchise tag at $21.8 million, so he would be entitled by rule to a 20-percent raise in 2025. That’s a one-year, fully guaranteed salary of $26.18 million.

That would buy the Bengals until July 15 to negotiate with Higgins on a long-term deal.

Higgins was projected as the top free agent at his position if the Bengals let him hit the market.

A second-round pick in 2020, Higgins has 330 catches for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career. He totaled 73 receptions for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2024.

Higgins, 26, has missed five games with injuries each of the past two seasons.