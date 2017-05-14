 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Guardians
Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan
Triston McKenzie
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie to continue rehab program for elbow, team hoping he returns in ’23
Bradley Beal
Post Free Agency 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Guardians
Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan
Triston McKenzie
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie to continue rehab program for elbow, team hoping he returns in ’23
Bradley Beal
Post Free Agency 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

USA Hockey crushes Slovakia, 6-1

May 14, 2017 12:36 PM
The United States won their fifth straight game in the IIHF World Championships with a 6-1 victory over Slovakia.